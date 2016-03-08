UCL: Barcelona didn't learn from Roma lesson as Liverpool knock them out

Liverpool took on Barcelona today in the UCL as the reds ended up beating the blaugrana 4-0 (4-3 on aggregate) as they progressed to the UCL final. This was an incredible turn-around indeed as Barcelona had a comfortable 3-0 lead after the first round. Even so, Klopp's team stormed back tonight and knocked Barcelona out of the UCL. Divock Origi and Georgino Wijnaldum were the stars for Liverpool as they scored a brace each on the night as Lionel Messi and his teammates were completely shocked.



BARCELONA DIDN'T LEARN FROM THE ROMA LESSON - Incredibly, Barcelona were knocked out from last year's UCL in similar fashion by AS Roma. Barcelona beat Roma 4-1 in the opening leg but they then lost in Rome by a 3-0 score line as they were knocked out on away goals. The blaugrana clearly didn't learn from this lesson as Liverpool completed the comeback tonight.



Liverpool will now be waiting to see if they will face off against Ajax or Tottenham in the UCL final. More to come on the matter...