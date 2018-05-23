

"Everyone has seen it and it seems obvious. Marcelo is a great offensive player, but he doesn't defend. However, football is not as simple as this. If Marcelo attacks it doesn't mean that he will leave a lot of space for Salah, because Sergio Ramos will cover for him," Jurgen Klopp told reporters.

Moving on to Salah, a report from the Egyptian newspaper Al Masry al Youm claims that Salah has refused to break his fast for the Champions League final, meaning that he will train on an empty stomach.



The month of Ramadan, which began on May 17 and lasts between 28 and 29 days, has a great symbolism for Muslims. During these days, they abstain themselves from eating, drinking, smoking and having sexual relations, among other actions, from dawn to the sunset.

