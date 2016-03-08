UCL final Tottenham-Liverpool probable line-ups: Kane vs Salah in Madrid

This evening Tottenham and Liverpool will finish off the Champions League campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. For both Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, victory would signify their first trophy at their respective clubs, for the Spurs manager it would even be his first career trophy and thus, a lot is at stake. Here are the probable line-ups of both teams:



TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.



Subs: Gazzaniga, Lamela, Dier, Llorente, Wanyama, Foyth, Davies.



LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.



Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Lovren, Sturridge, Origi, Shaqiri, Gomez.