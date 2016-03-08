UCL: Juve vs Ajax 1-2, the ratings as De Ligt outshined Ronaldo

Juventus played against Ajax at the Allianz Stadium in Turin as the Dutch team came away with the 1-2 win (the first UCL leg between both teams finished 1-1 in Amsterdam), which means that they progressed to the next phase. Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the score in the 28th minute of play as the goal was reviewed by the VAR which caused a lot of tension between both teams (especially between Ajax coach Ten Hag and Juve boss Max Allegri).



Ajax equalized moments later as Van de Beek beat Szczesny. Yet again, this goal was also reviewed by the VAR as the tension kept on accumulating. The second half saw Ajax take control of the game as De Ligt scored the game winning goal. This is a huge win for Ajax who progress to the next phase. The Dutch team have been in incredible form as they have so far knocked out both Real Madrid and Juventus from the 2018-2019 UCL. You can view our game ratings bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.



THE JUVE-AJAX 1-2 PLAYER RATINGS:



Juve: Szczesny 6, De Sciglio 6, Bonucci 5.5, Rugani 5.5, Alex Sandro 6, Bernardeschi 5.5, Pjanic 6.5, Matuidi 6, Emre Can 7, Dybala 5.5, Ronaldo 7.



Ajax: Onana 6, Veltman 7.5, De Ligt 8, Blind 6.5, Marzaoui 6.5, Schone 7, De Jong 6.5, Neres 6, Van De Beek 7.5, Ziyech 7, Tadic 6.5.