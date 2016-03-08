UCL: Juve vs Ajax 1-2 FT, as De Ligt allows his team to progress to the next round

Juve are set to take on Ajax in the Uefa Champions league as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Ajax in all competitions, the joint-longest such run for one side against another in European matches (also Bayern Munich vs Benfica).

- After a run of seven defeats in eight games away against Italian opposition (D1), Ajax are unbeaten in their last four such fixtures (W2 D2).

- Juventus are looking to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the third time in the last five seasons, also making the last four in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

- Ajax are looking to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1996-97, while they could become the first Dutch side to do so since PSV in 2004-05.

- The reverse match was just the third time Juventus have drawn the first leg of a Champions League knockout match away from home – they progressed against Rosenborg in the 1996-97 quarter-final, and were eliminated by Man Utd in the 1998-99 semi-final.

- Ajax have been eliminated on two of the three previous occasions they’ve drawn the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie at home, most recently in the 2005-06 last 16 against Inter Milan.

- Juventus have lost two of their last five Champions League home games (W3), as many as they had in their previous 45 in Turin in the competition (W28 D15 L2).

- Ajax have won their last two Champions League away games, last winning more consecutively in the competition between November 1995 and March 1997 (7).

- Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in his last five Champions League games against Ajax, netting eight goals in total. The Portuguese has also scored 51% of his total goals in the competition in the knockout stages (64/125).

- Dusan Tadic has been directly involved in 53% of Ajax’s 17 Champions League goals this season (6 goals, 3 assists). The last player to score more than the Serbian for Ajax in a single Champions League campaign was Jari Litmanen in 1995-96 (9).



LIVE COMMENTARY:

