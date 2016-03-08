UCL: Man City vs Tottenham 3-2 live, Sterling puts the Citizens ahead again

Man City are set to take on Tottenham in the UCL as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Manchester City trail 1-0 after losing the first leg against Tottenham; of the 32 previous occasions of a side losing the first leg of a two-legged Champions League tie 1-0 away from home, 10 went on to progress (31%).

- Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated the last time they won 1-0 in the first leg of a two-legged European tie at home, being knocked out by Kaiserslautern in the second round of the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup (2-1 on aggregate).

- Tottenham have only won one of their last eight visits to Manchester City in all competitions (D1 L6), a 2-1 Premier League win in February 2016.

- The first leg of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City saw eight different English players in the two starting line-ups. The last UEFA Champions League game to see more Englishmen start was the 2008 Champions League final between Manchester United & Chelsea (10).

- In European competition, Manchester City have lost all five of their previous matches against fellow English clubs, including all three in the Champions League.

- Manchester City have won 23 of their 25 home matches in all competitions this season (L2), although they have lost two of their last three home games in the Champions League knockout stages, winning the other 7-0 against Schalke in this season’s last 16.

- Tottenham have won each of their last three Champions League matches; they have never won four in a row in the competition.

- Each of Tottenham’s last 10 goals scored in the Champions League have come in the second half of their matches; indeed, 93% of their goals in the competition this season have been netted in the second half (13/14).

- Manchester City’s Leroy Sane has been directly involved in seven goals in his last three home games in the Champions League (three goals, four assists), four more than he managed in his previous seven such games at the Etihad (one goal, two assists).

- Sergio Aguero scored 10 goals in his first seven appearances against Tottenham for Manchester City in all competitions but has since failed to score in each of his last seven games against them; missing a penalty in the first leg of this tie.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

