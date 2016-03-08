UCL: Manchester United vs PSG 0-2 FT, as Mbappé had a strong game

MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the first competitive encounter between Manchester Utd and Paris SG. Four of the last five two-legged encounters between teams from England and France in the Champions League knockout phase have seen the French side progress.

- No French team has ever beaten Manchester Utd away from home in European competition (D4 L10). In the Champions League, only two French sides have avoided defeat at Old Trafford: Monaco in March 1998 (1-1), Lille in October 2005 (0-0).

- Paris SG have won only one of their 10 away games in all competitions against English opposition (D4 L5). It was a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in March 2016 in the round of 16, the last time they progressed through a knockout round of the Champions League.

- Manchester Utd have won only one of their last nine Champions League knockout games (D3 L5), it was against Olympiakos in March 2014 (3-0).

- Paris SG have reached the Champions League knockout stages for a seventh consecutive season, the longest current run after Real Madrid (22), Barcelona (15) and Bayern Munich (11). However, they have never progressed further than the quarter-finals in that time, dropping out at the round of 16 in each of the last two campaigns.

- Paris SG scored more goals than any other team in the Champions League group stages this season (17 in six games).

- 57% of Manchester Utd’s goals in the Champions League this season have been scored after the 85th minute (4 out of 7).

- Manchester Utd’s Old Trafford stadium witnessed the fewest goals in this season’s Champions League group stages (2 in 3 games).

- After scoring three goals in his first two Champions League games last season, Manchester Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has only found the net twice in his subsequent 11 appearances in the competition. He’s had two shots on target in 365 minutes this season.

- 69% of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League goals have come away from home (9/13), that’s the highest ratio in the competition for players with more than 10 goals in the competition.

- If he plays, this will be Marco Verratti’s 50th Champions League appearance. The Paris SG midfielder has as many goals (3) as red cards (3) in the competition.

- Among the 16 managers left in this season’s Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is one of three to have won it as a player (with Man Utd in 1999), alongside Pep Guardiola (with Barcelona in 1992) and Santi Solari (with Real Madrid in 2002).



