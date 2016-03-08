UCL race: Chelsea's upcoming games and what it will take for them to make the Champions league

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea played against Man United earlier today in Manchester as the game ended 1-1. With the draw, Chelsea stayed into 4th place in the EPL standings as the blues have their faith in their own hands. With only two games to go, Chelsea (68 points) have a two point lead over fifth placed Arsenal and a three point lead on sixth placed Man United. They are also only two points off third placed Tottenham. The blues will play against Watford (at home) and Leicester (on the road) to end this EPL season as they know that if they win out, they would automatically qualify for the UCL. Here are all three club's schedules to end the season, as they all seemingly have winnable games on paper (view so bellow):



Chelsea (68 points): vs Watford, at Leicester

Arsenal (66 points): vs Brighton, at Burnley

Man United (65 points): at Huddersfield, vs Cardiff



