UCL race: Chelsea's upcoming games and what it will take for them to make the Champions league

28 April at 20:45
Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea played against Man United earlier today in Manchester as the game ended 1-1. With the draw, Chelsea stayed into 4th place in the EPL standings as the blues have their faith in their own hands. With only two games to go, Chelsea (68 points) have a two point lead over fifth placed Arsenal and a three point lead on sixth placed Man United. They are also only two points off third placed Tottenham. The blues will play against Watford (at home) and Leicester (on the road) to end this EPL season as they know that if they win out, they would automatically qualify for the UCL. Here are all three club's schedules to end the season, as they all seemingly have winnable games on paper (view so bellow):

Chelsea (68 points): vs Watford, at Leicester
Arsenal (66 points): vs Brighton, at Burnley
Man United (65 points): at Huddersfield, vs Cardiff

You can visit Calciomercato.com for more football news right here right now. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.