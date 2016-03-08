UCL: Roma vs Porto 2-1, as young Italian sensation Zaniolo shined again

AS Roma took on FC Porto tonight in the UEFA Champions league as EDF's team ended up winning by a 2-1 score line in Rome. It was a crucial win for Roma even if they did concede an away goal to the Portuguese giants, something that EDF will surely be disappointed about. Roma started off the game well as they created a few good chances but both clubs failed to break the deadlock before half-time. In the second half, Italian young sensation Nicolo Zaniolo took things into his hands as he scored an incredible brace for Roma. Moments after Zaniolo's second of the game, Porto pulled one back thanks to Adrian Lopez. This keeps this tie wide open as you can view our Calciomercato.com ratings bellow.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Roma: Mirante 6, Florenzi 6.5, Manolas 6, Fazio 6.5, Kolarov 6, Cristante 6.5, De Rossi 6.5, Pellegrini 7, Zaniolo 8.5, Dzeko 7, El Shaarawy 6.5. 

Subs: NZonzi (6), Kluivert (6), Santon (6)

Porto: Casillas 6.5, Militao 7, Felipe 6, Pepe 6.5, Telles 6.5, Otavio 6, Pereira 6.5, Herrera 6.5, Brahimi 6.5, Soares 6.5, Fernando 6. 

Subs: Lopez (7), Hernani (6), Pereira (6)

