UCL: Roma vs Porto 2-1 FT, as Zaniolo scored an incredible brace

AS Roma are set to take on Porto in the UEFA Champions league as you can follow the action live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Roma have never beaten Porto in European competition (D2 L2). They were eliminated by the Portuguese side in both previous two-legged encounters (1981/82 Cup Winners Cup second round, 2016/17 Champions League play-off).

- Porto have lost six of their seven away games against Italian clubs in the Champions League, the only exception coming in September 1996 with a 3-2 win against AC Milan.

- Roma have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the seventh time in their last eight participations. They won all three of their home games in the knockout phase last season, on their way to the semi-finals.

- Since winning the Champions League in 2004, Porto have progressed past the round of 16 only twice (2008/09, 2014/15) and never further than the quarter-finals.

Porto have won none of their last five Champions League knockout games (D1 L4), failing to score in each of their last four.

- Porto were one of five teams to remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League group stages, along with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Lyon. In fact, they have won their last five Champions League games, their best ever run in the competition.

- Porto are unbeaten in their last five Champions League games away from home (W2 D3) – they last went six away games without defeat in the 2003/04 campaign, when they won the trophy.

- Games involving Porto have produced eight penalties in the Champions League this season (4 for, 4 against), twice as many as any other team.

- 100% of Roma’s goals in this season’s Champions League have been scored from inside the box (11/11). Bayern Munich (15/15) and Liverpool (9/9) are the only other teams yet to find the net from outside the box among the 16 remaining teams.

- Edin Dzeko has scored eight goals in his last five Champions League games at the Olimpico. He has found the net 15 times for Roma in the competition, which is two short of the all-time record for the Italian side, currently held by Francesco Totti (17 goals).

- Porto striker Moussa Marega has scored in each of his last five Champions League appearances, currently the longest run. He is also the fourth African player to find the net in five consecutive games in the competition after George Weah, Didier Drogba and Marouane Chamakh.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

