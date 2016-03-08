Udinese director: 'AC Milan offer for Barak, De Paul perfect for Spalletti'

"Barak? He's a strong player, we haven't had him available due to injury. Mirabelli, when he was the director of Milan, made us a very important offer. However, we decided to keep him.

"De Paul? It's tough to criticise him. He's sacrificed a lot this year as he isn't playing in his position. He prefers to play higher up the pitch on the left flank, but now he's a mezz'ala. He would be perfect for Spalletti, Di Francesco and De Zerbi," he concluded.

"Juventus? We didn't play, it was a poor game. It's been a very strange season, I didn't sleep tonight. I'm very disappointed, the game didn't reflect our usual performances.