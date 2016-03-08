Udinese continue their search for a striker on the transfer market, having already been linked with the likes of Borriello, Cornelius, Lapadula and Nestorovski.

However, as stated by La Gazzetta Dello Sport , their dream remains Moise Kean. Juventus are asking for €25m in order to sell him outright, while including a buy-back clause, much like other deal committed by the Bianconeri.

Kean is yet to make a decision on his future, with the likes of Nice, Leipzig, Dortmund, Monaco and Parma already interested in his services.

Kean featured in the U-19 Euros for Italy, making their way to the final. The 18-year-old came on in the second half and scored two goals, taking the game to extra-time.

On the other hand, Tuttusport claims that Marotta is seriously considering keeping Kean until January, using him as a backup striker for the attack. Furthermore, agent Mino Raiola could decide to let him stay at Juve, should no other encouraging offers for Kean's growth arrive.