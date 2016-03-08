Udinese dream of Dortmund and Monaco target, but Juve could keep him
13 August at 10:40
Udinese continue their search for a striker on the transfer market, having already been linked with the likes of Borriello, Cornelius, Lapadula and Nestorovski.
However, as stated by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, their dream remains Moise Kean. Juventus are asking for €25m in order to sell him outright, while including a buy-back clause, much like other deal committed by the Bianconeri.
Kean is yet to make a decision on his future, with the likes of Nice, Leipzig, Dortmund, Monaco and Parma already interested in his services.
Kean featured in the U-19 Euros for Italy, making their way to the final. The 18-year-old came on in the second half and scored two goals, taking the game to extra-time.
Go to comments