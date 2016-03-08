Udinese fans will boycott Juventus clash: the reason

On their Facebook page, the Udinese ultras announced that they will boycott tomorrow's away clash at Juventus. The reason? They are frustrated with the high ticket prices that the Bianconeri have set for the game: a seat for €43.

It's not the first time that the Turin side have demanded a high price for their tickets, which just goes to show that something needs to be done. The supporters are everything, and without them, football simply isn't the same.