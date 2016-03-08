Udinese have set price on Inter, Milan and Napoli target De Paul

15 November at 23:30
Udinese have set a price on their wanted midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
 
The 25-year-old Argentine is wanted by Inter, Milan and Napoli, but they may now be put off by the price. The Friulian side want at least €35 million for him. He signed a new contract with the club last month that ties him there until 2024, and therefore the club won’t let him leave for a low price.
 
Apollo Heyes

