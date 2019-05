Goalkeepers: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni.

Defenders: 6 De Vrij, 13 Ranocchia, 18 Asamoah, 21 Cedric Soares, 23 Miranda, 29 Dalbert, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar.

Midfielders: 5 Gagliardini, 14 Nainggolan, 15 Joao Mario, 20 Borja Valero, 44 Perisic, 77 Brozovic.

Forwards: 9 Icardi, 10 Lautaro, 11 Keita, 16 Politano, 87 Candreva. For more news, visit our homepage.

On the eve of the clash between Udinese and Inter, Luciano Spalletti has named his 22-man squad for the game. The Nerazzurri will be looking for a win in order to get closer to Champions League confirmation, and down below is the squad to do it.