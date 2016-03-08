STATS:

Lazio are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games against Udinese (W6 D1).



Udinese’s last home win against Lazio was in April 2013 – since then the Friulani have taken only one point from five games against Lazio.



Udinese have kept a clean sheet in four of their last seven league games.



After losing six home games in a row, Udinese have now taken seven points from their last three games at their ground.



Lazio are on a run of three consecutive league wins – the last time they won four in a row was in October 2017.



Lazio have won five of their last eight away games (D2 L1).



Udinese are one of only two teams to have scored two goals from outside the box in this campaign (along with Sampdoria).



Five of Udinese’s six goals in this campaign have seen Rodrigo De Paul involved, scoring four and providing one assist.



LIVE

Follow Udinese-Lazio live on Calciomercato.com.