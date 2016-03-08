Udinese line up move for Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi
15 August at 15:30According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Udinese are continuing their hunt for a new forward; with the latest name being that of Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi.
Munir spent last season on loan at La Liga club Alaves and a move to Italy could be just what the 22-year-old Spaniard needs to boost his career. He has one cap for the Spanish national team and 45 games for Barcelona in all competitions; with ten goals to his name for the Catalan giants.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments