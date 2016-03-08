Udinese, Mandragora: 'I dream of returning to Juventus'
16 October at 11:45Udinese midfielder Rolando Mandragora spoke to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com yesterday, discussing his thoughts on Udinese’s upcoming game against Torino.
"For me it's like a derby, one day I dream of returning to Juventus. But now I'm just thinking about Udinese.”
The 22-year-old Italian joined the Bianconeri from Genoa in 2016, but only made one first team appearance before joining Crotone on loan. He was then sold to Udinese but the Bianconeri put a buy-back option in the deal, for a figure around €20 million.
He has made seven appearances so far this season for the Friuliani, scoring two goals in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments