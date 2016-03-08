...
Udinese-Milan 0-1, the player ratings as Romagnoli shines again

04 November at 23:15
AC Milan played against Udinese today as the rossoneri came up with another huge late win. Both teams had their chances but it took a last second Alessio Romagnoli strike to secure the win for the rossoneri. This is a huge win for Milan as they yet again respond to Lazio. This is also the rossoneri's third straight win as they beat both Sampdoria and Genoa over the past few days. Udinese will surely feel disappointed with this result as they were close to obtaining a point. You can view our cm.com match ratings bellow as well as in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. 

The player ratings:

Milan: Donnarumma 6,5, Abate 6, Zapata 5,5, Romagnoli 7,5, Rodríguez 6,5, Suso 6,5, Kessié 6, Bakayoko 6,5, Laxalt 5,5(Borini 6), Higuaín 6 (Castillejo 7), Cutrone 6.

Udinese: ​Musso 7,Opoku 4,Troost-Ekong 5,5,Samir 5,Ter Avest 6,5(Nuytinck 4),Mandragora 5,5, Fofana 6, Stryger Larsen 6:,Pussetto 6(Balic sv), De Paul 6(. D'Alessandro sv),Lasagna 5,5

For more news you can visit Calciomercato.com. 

