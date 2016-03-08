Udinese, Okaka refused super offer from Turkey to return to Italy

30-year-old forward Stefano Okaka has been looking forward to a return to Italy. The striker preferred Udinese to Cagliari after spending half a season on loan at the club, and this summer made the move from English side Watford to the Friulani permanent, signing a contract which keeps him at the club until 2022. Okaka desires to start where he left off with the side immediately and this summer shows the player prefers living in Italy over the economic benefits of other offers, he received this transfer window.The Roma academy graduate received an offer of a loan agreement with Besiktas, who reached an agreement with Watford to sign the player on a season long loan and redemption rights for €11m, with a salary of €2.5m net per season, but he refused the deal due to his wishes to return to his home country. The player also rejected a move to China a few years ago, expressing his desires to impress in football matches rather than move for simply economic reasons.Apollo Heyes