Udinese-Sampdoria: confirmed line-ups
26 August at 19:55Udinese are set to host Sampdoria this evening, as the visitors play their first game of the season – the first one scheduled being postponed due to the bridge collapse tragedy in Genoa, where Sampdoria are based. Udinese, meanwhile, managed to come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with newly promoted Parma in their opening game.
The last five times these two sides have met have been comprised of two draws, two Sampdoria victories and just the one win for tonight’s hosts.
Line-ups:
Udinese: Scuffet, Stryger, Ekong, Nuytinck, Samir, Behrami, Fofana, Mandragora, Machis, De Paul, Lasagna
Sampdoria: Audero, Andersen, Barreto, Ramirez, Jankto, Colley, Linetty, Bereszynski, Quagliarella, Murru, Defrel
