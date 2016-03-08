Udinese set 35 million euro price-tag for Milan target

14 September at 19:45
AC Milan continue their interest in Udinese attacking-midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, as the club continue their hunt for a proper trequartista to work under Marco Giampaolo. The Rossoneri tried to sign Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid but failed due to the steep demands of Los Colchoneros and a general unwillingness to sell on the Spanish club's part.

Udinese have set their asking price for the Argentine at 35 million euros; less than the 50-55m price-tag set for Correa by Diego Simeone's Atletico.

