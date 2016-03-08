Udinese set price tag for Inter’s target De Paul

De Paul applauso Udinese
05 December at 12:55
Italian Serie A outfit Udinese have set a price tag for want-away winger Rodrigo De Paul.

The 25-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan in the recent past.  

As per the latest report, Udinese have set a price tag of €30 million for the 25-year-old who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2024.

For more updates, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
Udinese
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.