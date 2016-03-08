Udinese set price tag for Inter’s target De Paul
05 December at 12:55Italian Serie A outfit Udinese have set a price tag for want-away winger Rodrigo De Paul.
The 25-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Udinese have set a price tag of €30 million for the 25-year-old who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2024.
