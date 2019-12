Udinese set price tag for Inter’s target De Paul

Italian Serie A outfit Udinese have set a price tag for want-away winger Rodrigo De Paul.The 25-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan in the recent past. As per the latest report , Udinese have set a price tag of €30 million for the 25-year-old who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2024.