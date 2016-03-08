Udinese, Tudor must win against Genoa or will be dismissed
31 October at 21:15Igor Tudor remains the coach of Udinese but after two heavy defeats to both Roma and Atalanta must convince the club’s management in the Friulani’s upcoming game against Genoa, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sportitalia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how if Udinese fail to win against Genoa on Sunday, then Tudor will be dismissed by the club. The Udine based club currently sit 14th in the league after a sluggish start to the season, winning only three of their opening ten games of the season.
The club conceded 11 goals in their last two games, in a 7-1 defeat to Atalanta last weekend before conceding four at home against Roma yesterday. These two poor performances have left fans asking questions about Tudor’s ability to lead the club to a top half finish this season.
Last season Udinese finished 12th in the league, playing with more confidence than has been seen so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
