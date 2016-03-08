Udinese unwilling to let Inter target De Paul leave in January
06 December at 09:40Italian Serie A outfit Udinese are unwilling to let their star winger Rodrigo De Paul leave in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent past after attracting interest from the likes of league rivals Inter Milan who are eager to bolster their offensive unit.
As per the latest report, both Inter and Udinese have already started negotiations for the possible transfer of the player.
However, the report also stated that the Bianconeri’s heirarchy are reluctant to let De Paul leave in the mid-season transfer window.
The 25-year-old has been with the Le Zebrette since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia for a reported transfer fee of €3 million.
Since then, De Paul has represented his current club in 123 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 19 goals and provided 20 assists.
