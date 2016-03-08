Udinese 1-0 Milan FT: as Rodrigo Becao's goal beats the rossoneri

Serie A giants AC Milan will kick-off their new Serie A campaign today when they travel to Udine to take on Udinese.



After missing out on a top-half finish the last season, Udinese will be looking to improve on their 12th placed finish last season. They have already started their season in decent form, making it to the Coppa Italia fourth round with a 3-1 win over Sudtirol. They have managed to keep Rodrigo de Paul, which will come as good news for the fans.



Milan's fifth-placed finish gives them a strong foundation to achieve a top-four finish this season- something they narrowly missed out on after Inter's dramatic win over Empoli on the last day of the season.



They have signed Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Leo Duarte and Rafael Leao already this summer, as Marco Giampaolo looks to get European football.