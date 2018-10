Udinese, Velazquez: "Juve are too strong, even in the Ucl..."

Udinese coach Julio Velazquez had this to say to Sky Sport after the Udinese-Juve (0-2) game: " Juve? They are too strong. We played well but Juve are a team who can easily win the UCL this season so it was hard. Lasagna and De Paul both had good chances but Juve then scored two goals. We are now focused on our next game...".



For more news visit Calciomercato.com.