UEFA bans AC Milan from European competition for two years
27 June at 17:00AC Milan have suffered a massive blow as they have been banned from taking aprt in the European competition for the next two seasons and they have been fined 30 million euros for failing to meet the UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.
A statement on UEFA’s official website read, “The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, has taken a decision in the case of the club AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement.”
“The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20, subject to qualification).
“This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes. The full reasoned decision will be published on UEFA.com in due course.”
CLCIK HERE TO READ MORE SERIEA NEWS
Go to comments