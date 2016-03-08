UEFA celebrate Paqueta on Twitter: 'Future UCL star?'

The next day is still sweet for Lucas Paqueta. His Brazil did not really give a great impression in Porto in a friendly 1-1 draw against Panama but the first time as a starter for the Selecao can never be forgotten. Especially if you have the number 10 on your shoulders and if you bless this career milestone with a goal. The official Twitter account of the Champions League was among the ones celebrating the AC Milan star's goal on social media, wondering if the midfielder can become a future star of the competition.
 

