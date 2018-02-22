UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Juventus, Man United and Barcelona know their fates

After Serie A giants Inter Milan qualified for the UEFA Champions League of next season, all four teams for Italy were determined for the competition.



The nerazzurri picked up an impressive 3-2 win over Lazio despite being 2-0 and pipped the biancocelesti for the last Champions League spot in next year's competition. Luciano Spalletti's men joined Juventus, Napoli and Roma.



Like every season, teams will be divided into four pots, with the Champions of the country going into the first pot. Napoli will be in the second pot, with Manchester United and Inter will be in the fourth pot.



The pots can look this way



First Pot: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG, Atletico Madrid (winning EL) Real Madrid or Liverpool (winning CL)



Second Pot: Real Madrid (if they loses the Champions League), Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakthar Donetsk, Napoli



Between second and third pot: Liverpool (if they loses the final), Tottenham, Roma .



Third Pot : Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow,



Between third and fourth pot:Valencia, Viktoria Plzen, Bruges, Galatasaray.



Fourth pot: Hoffenheim, INTER

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)