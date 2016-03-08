Follow Calciomercato's live blog for the UEFA awards, ceremony for which is expected to start at 5PM ITA.Here are the nominees for the awards:Goalkeeper of the Year: Alisson, Keylor Navas, Gianluigi BuffonDefender of the Year: Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Raphael VaraneMidfielder of the Year: Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric, Toni KroosStriker of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Lionel MessiPlayer of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Mohamed SalahLive updates:7: 00 ITA: Ronaldo wins Striker of the Year.6: 45 ITA: Luka Modric is the UEFA Midfielder of the Year6:35 PM ITA: Sergio Ramos is the UEFA Defender of the Year6:30 PM ITA: Keylor Navas is the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year6: 15PM ITA: David Beckham wins the UEFA President's Award 2018