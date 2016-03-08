UEFA Champions League Best Players revealed - live updates
30 August at 19:00Follow Calciomercato's live blog for the UEFA awards, ceremony for which is expected to start at 5PM ITA.
Here are the nominees for the awards:
Goalkeeper of the Year: Alisson, Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Buffon
Defender of the Year: Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Raphael Varane
Midfielder of the Year: Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos
Striker of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi
Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah
Live updates:
7: 00 ITA: Ronaldo wins Striker of the Year.
6: 45 ITA: Luka Modric is the UEFA Midfielder of the Year
6:35 PM ITA: Sergio Ramos is the UEFA Defender of the Year
6:30 PM ITA: Keylor Navas is the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year
6: 15PM ITA: David Beckham wins the UEFA President's Award 2018
