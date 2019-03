UEFA Champions League and Europa League draws LIVE; Juve vs Ajax, Napoli to play Arsenal

The Champions League draw will take place this morning at 11.00 GMT. After all the shocks of the previous rounds, which saw a number of the pre-tournament favourites eliminated, Juventus will soon find out who they will be facing in not just the quarter-finals, but also the semi-finals.After a change to the way the draw is made UEFA will now complete both draws at once, so Juventus will be able to see their path all the way to the final, which will take place in the Wanda Metropolitano.The Europa League quarter-final-draw, featuring Napoli, will follow directly after the Champions League draw.Follow all the action as it happens here LIVE12.50 - De Jong speaks about playing against Ronaldo in the Champions League 12.40 - Ancelotti reacts to Europa League draw 12.3012.15 The semi-finals will be as followsArsenal/NAPOLI vs Villareal/ValenciaBenfica/Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague/Chelsea12.10 The Europa League quarter-final draw is as followsArsenal vs NAPOLIVillareal vs ValenciaBenfica vs FrankfurtSlavia Prague vs Chelsea11.55 - The teams that may await Napoli 11.3511.30 Nedved reacts to Champions League draw 11.20Champions League semi-final drawAjax/JUVE vs Tottenham/Man cityBarcelona/Man Utd vs Liverpool/Porto11.15Champions League quarter-final drawAjax vs JUVENTUSLiverpool vs PortoTottenham vs Manchester CityBarcelona vs Manchester United10.55 The teams that could await Juventus