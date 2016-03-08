UEFA Champions League and Europa League draws LIVE; Juve vs Ajax, Napoli to play Arsenal
15 March at 14:14The Champions League draw will take place this morning at 11.00 GMT. After all the shocks of the previous rounds, which saw a number of the pre-tournament favourites eliminated, Juventus will soon find out who they will be facing in not just the quarter-finals, but also the semi-finals.
After a change to the way the draw is made UEFA will now complete both draws at once, so Juventus will be able to see their path all the way to the final, which will take place in the Wanda Metropolitano.
The Europa League quarter-final-draw, featuring Napoli, will follow directly after the Champions League draw.
12.15 The semi-finals will be as follows
Arsenal/NAPOLI vs Villareal/Valencia
Benfica/Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague/Chelsea
12.10 The Europa League quarter-final draw is as follows
Arsenal vs NAPOLI
Villareal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea
Champions League semi-final draw
Ajax/JUVE vs Tottenham/Man city
Barcelona/Man Utd vs Liverpool/Porto
Champions League quarter-final draw
Ajax vs JUVENTUS
Liverpool vs Porto
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Barcelona vs Manchester United
