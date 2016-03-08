UEFA Champions League and Europa League draws LIVE; Juve vs Ajax, Napoli to play Arsenal

15 March at 14:14
The Champions League draw will take place this morning at 11.00 GMT.  After all the shocks of the previous rounds, which saw a number of the pre-tournament favourites eliminated, Juventus will soon find out who they will be facing in not just the quarter-finals, but also the semi-finals.
After a change to the way the draw is made UEFA will now complete both draws at once, so Juventus will be able to see their path all the way to the final, which will take place in the Wanda Metropolitano.
The Europa League quarter-final-draw, featuring Napoli, will follow directly after the Champions League draw.

Follow all the action as it happens here LIVE

12.50 - De Jong speaks about playing against Ronaldo in the Champions League

12.40 - Ancelotti reacts to Europa League draw

12.30 
12.15 The semi-finals will be as follows
Arsenal/NAPOLI vs Villareal/Valencia
Benfica/Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague/Chelsea

12.10 The Europa League quarter-final draw is as follows
Arsenal vs NAPOLI
Villareal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

11.55 - The teams that may await Napoli

11.35 
11.30 Nedved reacts to Champions League draw

11.20
Champions League semi-final draw
Ajax/JUVE vs Tottenham/Man city
Barcelona/Man Utd vs Liverpool/Porto

11.15
Champions League quarter-final draw
Ajax vs JUVENTUS
Liverpool vs Porto
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Barcelona vs Manchester United

10.55 The teams that could await Juventus

