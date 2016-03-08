Group A



Follow Calciomercato's live blog for today's UEFA Champions League group stage draw which starts off at 6PM ITA.17:01: Inter can only go into Group B.Group B Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur PSV Eindhoven InterViktoria Plzeň, the Czech champions, are drawn into Group GGroup G Real Madrid Roma CSKA Moscow Viktoria PlzeňRed Star Belgrade on their return to the Champions League are drawn in Group C, which is looking very tastyGroup C PSG Napoli Liverpool Red Star BelgradeYoung Boys are off to Group HGroup H: Juventus Manchester United Valencia Young BoysHoffenheim go into Group F - meaning it looks like this: Group F Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim'Galatasaray get Group DGroup D Lokomotiv Moscow Porto Schalke Galatasaray ​17:00 Liverpool join PSG and Napoli.18: 55: Lyon is chosen first - and joins Manchester City's group F. CSKA Moscow joins group G - with Real Madrid and Roma. Valencia join Manchester United and Juventus. PSV join18: 45: Bayern Munich and Benfica in Group E. Manchester City placed with Shakhtar in Group F.18:44 Borussia Dortmund drawn in Group A. With Atletico Madrid.18:43 Manchester United drawn in Group H. With Juventus!18: 42: Roma drawn in Group G. With Real Madrid.18: 41 Porto drawn in Group D. With Lokomotiv Moscow!18:39 Manchester City drawn in Group F. Lokomotiv Moscow drawn in Group D.18: 37 Atletico Madrid drawn in Group A. Juventus drawn in Group H