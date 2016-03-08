UEFA Champions League group stage draw live- Real, Barca, Man Utd, Juve, Liverpool, Spurs and Liverpool know their fates
30 August at 19:05Follow Calciomercato's live blog for today's UEFA Champions League group stage draw which starts off at 6PM ITA.
17:01: Inter can only go into Group B.
Group B Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur PSV Eindhoven Inter
Viktoria Plzeň, the Czech champions, are drawn into Group G
Group G Real Madrid Roma CSKA Moscow Viktoria Plzeň
Red Star Belgrade on their return to the Champions League are drawn in Group C, which is looking very tasty
Group C PSG Napoli Liverpool Red Star Belgrade
Young Boys are off to Group H
Group H: Juventus Manchester United Valencia Young Boys
Hoffenheim go into Group F - meaning it looks like this: Group F Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim'
Galatasaray get Group D
Group D Lokomotiv Moscow Porto Schalke Galatasaray
17:00 Liverpool join PSG and Napoli.
18: 55: Lyon is chosen first - and joins Manchester City's group F. CSKA Moscow joins group G - with Real Madrid and Roma. Valencia join Manchester United and Juventus. PSV join
18: 45: Bayern Munich and Benfica in Group E. Manchester City placed with Shakhtar in Group F.
18:44 Borussia Dortmund drawn in Group A. With Atletico Madrid.
18:43 Manchester United drawn in Group H. With Juventus!
18: 42: Roma drawn in Group G. With Real Madrid.
18: 41 Porto drawn in Group D. With Lokomotiv Moscow!
18:39 Manchester City drawn in Group F. Lokomotiv Moscow drawn in Group D.
18: 37 Atletico Madrid drawn in Group A. Juventus drawn in Group H
Group A
