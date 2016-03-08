Uefa Champions league: Here are the results of the day

The Uefa Champions league returned in full swing today as there were numerous big games and a lot of action. The action started with Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona as they easily beat PSV at the Camp Nou by a 4-0 score line. Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan took on Tottenham at the San Siro as the nerazzurri scored two late goals to incredibly beat the Spurs by a 2-1 score line. Another huge game saw Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool beat PSG by a 3-2 score thanks to a late Roberto Firmino winner at Anfield.



In other scores, Napoli drew Red Star Belgrade 0-0, Dortmund beat Club Brugge 1-0, Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv 3-0, Atletico Madrid beat Monaco 2-1 and finally Schalke drew Porto 1-1. It was a day jammed packed with goals and emotions that's for sure. The action will continue tomorrow as Italian clubs Juventus and Roma will both be playing. You can follow the games with us tomorrow live right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also visit our webpage for general football news.