UEFA Champions League: There can be a Messi v Ronaldo final

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw gave us some very interesting games, as Juventus will lock horns with Ajax in the next round after a sensational comeback win over Atletico Madrid.



Elsewhere, Lionel Messi and Barcelona will head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the same round, as he looks to beat the Red Devils for the third time in his career.



And the competition is well set for a final that could see Ronaldo and Messi meet in the final for the second time in history. The last time that this happened was back in the 2008-09 final when Manchester United had lost to Barcelona.



This time around, something similar could happen. If Barcelona beat Man United in the quarter-final, they will face the winner of the Liverpool-Porto game in the semi-final.



If Juventus beat Ajax, they will meet the winner of Manchester City and Tottenham in the semi-final.



And as it stands, if Barcelona beat the winner of Liverpool/Porto, they could very much face Juventus, if the Old Lady beat the winner of Spurs and City.



That will see Ronaldo and Messi meet in the final for the first time in 10 years.



