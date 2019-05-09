UEFA Champions League Team of the Week: Origi, Wijnaldum and Moura included
09 May at 20:45UEFA have now announced the Team of the Week for the recent fixtures in the semi-finals of the competition.
Tottenham beat Ajax in dramatic fashion yesterday as Lucas Moura grabbed a massive hat-trick to win the game in stoppage time and help reach the club the final of the competition.
Liverpool came back from three goals down from the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg.
UEFA have announced their Team of the Week squad for the gameweek. Lucas Moura, Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi have made it to the squad.
