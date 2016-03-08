UEFA charge Montenegro with racism directed at English players

Montenegro have been charged with racism by UEFA. Several England players were on the receiving end of vile monkey chants and racist abuse during England’s 5-1 victory in Podgorica.

As reported by Sky Sports UEFA have landed 5 charges at Montenegro’s door, with the most serious offence being the racist behavior of fans, but also including letting off fireworks within the ground, throwing objects onto the playing surface, crowd disturbances and blocking stairways.

Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose were among the players that were subjected to the abuse from the Montenegrin fans. England Head Coach Gareth Southgate said after the game that the English FA would be making a formal complaint to FIFA, and labelled the actions of the home fans “unacceptable.”

However the Head Coach of Montenegro Ljubisa Tumbakovic declared that he had not heard any of the alledged racist chanting and that he didn’t see any reason why he should comment on the matter.