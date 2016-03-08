Napoli is the third Italian side in 16th place, while Inter and Milan are 52nd and 76th respectively. In other words, the Milanese sides have been overtaken by Fiorentina and Lazio, 37th and 39th. Down below is the top ten:



1) Real Madrid - 146,000

2) Barcelona - 127,000

2) Bayern - 127,000

4) Atlético - 125,000

5) Juventus - 120,000

6) Paris - 103,000

7) Seville - 101,000

7) Manchester City - 99,000

9) Port - 90,000

10) Arsenal - 86,000

Other Italian teams



12) Rome - 81,000 (21st at the end of 2017/18)

16) Naples - 75,000 (17th at the end of 2017/18)

37) Fiorentina - 39,000 (30th at the end of 2017/18)

39) Lazio - 37,000 (36th at the end of 2017/18)

52) Inter - 28,000 (83rd at the end of 2017/18)

76) Milan - 19,000 (53rd at the end of 2017/18)