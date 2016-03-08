UEFA club ranking: Juve fifth, Inter 52nd and AC Milan 76th!
15 February at 16:00The UEFA ranking has been updated, following this week's Champions League and Europa League games. In the top ten, there is only one Italian side, Juventus, while Roma comes in as the second Italian team in 12th place.
Napoli is the third Italian side in 16th place, while Inter and Milan are 52nd and 76th respectively. In other words, the Milanese sides have been overtaken by Fiorentina and Lazio, 37th and 39th. Down below is the top ten:
1) Real Madrid - 146,000
2) Barcelona - 127,000
2) Bayern - 127,000
4) Atlético - 125,000
5) Juventus - 120,000
6) Paris - 103,000
7) Seville - 101,000
7) Manchester City - 99,000
9) Port - 90,000
10) Arsenal - 86,000
Other Italian teams
12) Rome - 81,000 (21st at the end of 2017/18)
16) Naples - 75,000 (17th at the end of 2017/18)
37) Fiorentina - 39,000 (30th at the end of 2017/18)
39) Lazio - 37,000 (36th at the end of 2017/18)
52) Inter - 28,000 (83rd at the end of 2017/18)
76) Milan - 19,000 (53rd at the end of 2017/18)
