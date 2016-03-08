UEFA President Alexander Ceferin has confirmed that there are plans in place to bring in a third continental European from 2021 onwards.Ceferin was recently talking about the third continental tournament. He said: "The big clubs would like to play only with each other, while the little ones dream of qualifying and challenging them. An only top club tournament will never exist."It would be boring and would not develop football. The biggest news on the subject of cups is the birth of a third continental tournament on the line of the Nations League."There is not yet a clear and defined project, but the road is drawn: 32 teams will participate, whose access will be determined from the national ranking.The third cup will be for the smallest, while the Europa League would become a more noble second division. Three trophies assigned, the winners will be promoted in the upper category. Decision will be taken by December to start from it from 2021-22."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)