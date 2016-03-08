UEFA confirm they will review PSG's FFP decision
03 July at 17:04UEFA have decided to review Paris Saint-Germain’s case in the Financial Fair Play rules.
“CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber to review case of Paris Saint-Germain. In light of the recent decision of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Chief Investigator to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain - which commenced on 1 September 2017 - the Chairman of the CFCB has decided to send this decision for review by the Adjudicatory Chamber,” a statement on UEFA’s official website read on Tuesday, July 3.
“This announcement does not pre-judge in any way the result of the review to be conducted by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB,” the statement went on to add.
