UEFA considering the suspension of Financial Fair Play regulations: the latest
20 March at 12:00The Coronavirus pandemic risks having serious consequences also on the budgets of football clubs. A factor that can also affect the Financial Fair Play regulations, given the potential impact in terms of revenues and therefore losses.
As explained by Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcioefinanza.it), the hypothesis that circulates is that of suspending the Financial Fair Play as a whole. UEFA has created two different commissions to examine what measures must be taken to overcome the moment of emergency: among the economic problems, the Financial Fair Play also stands out.
On this issue, there are those who push for the freeze also based on the choices of the European Union, which has suspended the Stability Pact which regulates the debt of the member states.
The hypothesis, therefore, is that UEFA can help clubs by not considering the budget reds of the 2019/20 season, without however making the control disappear completely. It would be a sort of limbo in which the losses expected and related to the Coronavirus outbreak would not be accounted for in general.
