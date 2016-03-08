UEFA considers introducing VAR to Champions League at quarter-final stage
22 August at 12:15VAR is one of the biggest technological advancements in the modern game, having revolutionised the way that refereeing takes place – with the goal of eradicating the errors that come with mistakes. VAR was trialled in Serie A last season, to success, and was also introduced to the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Again, it helped assist the referee greatly.
English newspaper The Times are reporting that the leaders of UEFA were so impressed by the showing of VAR at the World Cup, that they are considering introducing it to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League; from the quarter-final stage onwards.
The topic will reportedly be discussed next week at a meeting in Montecarlo, with a final decision to be made on whether to go ahead with the proposal by the end of September. It looks like an inevitability but it has seemed shocking to some that UEFA have been so quick to propose VAR’s UCL introduction.
