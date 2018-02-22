How Uefa's ban on AC Milan affects Liverpool & Spurs transfer strategies

The rossoneri spent around 200 million euros on signing players last summer, but a series of disappointing results under the tutelage of Vincenzo Montella saw the Italian get sacked in November and Rino Gattuso was made the boss. Under the former Milan midfielder, the club did very well and ended up finishing sixth in the Serie A, also qualifying for the UEFA Europa League in that process.



UEFA have rejected Milan's settlement agreement as they will now have to wait till June. This will restrict their transfer spendings in the upcoming summer transfer window following their spending last summer that breached UEFA regulations.



The club might have to sell some of their players to balance out their sheets, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso linked with moves to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. The Italian stopper could leave for about 70 million euros, while Suso has a 40 million euros release clause. At the same time, if UEFA hand Milan a transfer ban, then they will likely keep all of their players....



The rossoneri will have to change their transfer plans and strategies following this news as there are now all lot of uncertainties surrounding Milan...

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)