UEFA name CR7 bicycle kick against Juventus as ‘goal of the year’
28 August at 18:00Every year, UEFA pick one goal from the season just finished to be their goal of the season, with matches from UEFA tournaments only. In third place, Eva Navarro’s goal for Spain in the UEFA Women’s U17 Championship final against Germany. In second place, Dmitri Payet for his goal for Marseille against Red Bull Leipzig in the quarter final of the Europa League.
Whilst there can only be number one… Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick for Real Madrid in Turin – which is reportedly also the goal that made Juventus think “we need to sign this player.”
Out of around 350,000 votes, 200,000 of them were cast for CR7’s bicycle kick, cementing it as not only the goal of the season but also one of the most meaningful and symbolic goals of all time.
