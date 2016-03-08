UEFA, Official: Euro 2020 postponed to 2021

17 March at 13:40
The Norwegian Football Association have officially announced that, as a result of the meeting today convened by UEFA, this summer’s European Championships have been postponed to next year.

The announcement highlights that the tournament will take place from the 11th June to the 11th July 2021. Many FA’s around Europe were pushing for the postponement of the tournament, so leagues could be completed on time. Most leagues have been postponed due to the Coronavirus emergency.
 
