UEFA, Official: International games scheduled in June have been postponed

All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice.



All other UEFA competition matches, including centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.



UEFA have officially announced that all national team matches for both men and women which were scheduled to be played in June have been postponed, according to an official statement released earlier today.The organisation have decided that it would still be unsafe to play all the international games, including youth games, due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency. Deadlines related to all UEFA club competitions next season, such as the Champions League and Europa League, have been postponed until further notice. New deadlines will be set when more information is known.Apollo Heyes