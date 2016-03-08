UEFA, Official: Next week's Champions League and Europa League games postponed

13 March at 13:00
UEFA have officially announced that next weeks games will be postponed due to the Coronavirus in a statement earlier today.
 
The statement details how the spread of the Coronavirus around Europe and the decisions taken by several governments have pushed the organisations to postpone all UEFA club competitions scheduled for next week.
 
The following Champions League games will be postponed: Juventus-Lyon, Manchester City-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Napoli and Bayern Munich-Chelsea.
 
The Following Europa League games will be postponed: Getafe-Inter, Leverkusen-Rangers, Shakhtar-Wolfsburg, Wolves-Olympiacos, Basel-Frankfurt, Copenhagen-Basaksehir, Manchester United-LASK, Roma-Sevilla
 
