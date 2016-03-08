UEFA, Official: Qualification for next season's European cups based on current league table if season isn't completed

A reminder that the #UEFAExCo will meet today via video conference to look at developments across both domestic and European competitions. — UEFA (@UEFA) April 23, 2020

UEFA have officially announced that, should domestic leagues not be finished before the August deadline, national federations will choose the clubs that will qualify to next season’s European competitions.The announcement details how the national federations must choose clubs on the basis of sporting merit in this season, with the procedure having to be objective, transparent and non-discriminatory. This means that the league table would be frozen on the day of suspension.In terms of Serie A, this would mean that Juventus, Lazio, Inter and Atalanta would qualify for next season’s Champions League, with Roma and Napoli qualifying for the Europa League. Qualification to the Europa League’s preliminary rounds will skip AC Milan and be given to either Hellas Verona or Parma. It is currently unclear which team would qualify from these two.Apollo Heyes