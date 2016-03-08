UEFA open investigation into Neymar after PSG-Man Utd comments

UEFA have officially opened an investigation into Neymar after his foul-mouthed comments after the match between PSG and Manchester United; in which he felt that the refereeing decisions cost PSG a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.On Instagram after the game, Neymar posted the following message:"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f**k yourselves!”A statement from UEFA on the matter reads:"​In accordance with the Article 31 (3) (a) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations, Uefa has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC, played on 6 March 2019 in France."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.