UEFA open proceedings against Buffon for Real Madrid- Juventus
11 May at 16:20Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to be a subject of two UEFA investigations following what the veteran goalkeeper did against Real Madrid in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.
It was Real Madrid who had come on top in the quarter-finals of the competition as the Old Lady had to bow out despite providing stiff competition in the second leg at the Bernabeu. Despite losing 3-0 in the first leg in Turin, Juventus were winning the second leg 3-0 until contentious decisions by Michael Oliver saw Gigi Buffon get sent off and Cristiano Ronaldo to score a penalty to see the Los Blancos go through.
And it can now be reported that Buffon is set to be the subject of two investigations by UEFA, with one about the red card that he received at the hands of Michael Oliver and the second for violating the general principles of behavior.
The position of the Juventus and Italy goalkeeper will be discussed and evaluated by the UEFA disciplinary committee on the 31st of May, when Buffon could look to play one last game for Juventus, before possibly playing one last game for Italy in their friendly against Netherlands.
Kaustubh Pandey@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments